Pope Francis to be discharged from hospital on Sunday

[ Source: BBC News ]

Pope Francis will be discharged from Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Sunday and will need at least two months of rest at the Vatican.

The 88-year-old was admitted to the hospital on 14 February with a severe respiratory infection that resulted in double pneumonia.

During the past five weeks, he presented “two very critical episodes” where his “life was in danger”.

Article continues after advertisement

Pope Francis was never intubated and always remained alert and oriented.

The Pope is not completely healed, but no longer has pneumonia and is now in a stable condition, according to his doctors.

from hospital on Sunday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.