Pennsylvania man charged over threats to kill Trump, immigration agents

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the National Republican Congressional Committee. [Source: Reuters]

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with making threats online to murder President Donald Trump and immigration agents, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

Shawn Monper, 32, was charged on Wednesday with four counts of threatening to murder a U.S. official to impede their official duties, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Pittsburgh.

Monper made several comments on YouTube between February and April threatening to murder Trump, top U.S. officials and agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to the complaint.

Billionaire Elon Musk has served as an adviser to Trump in the president’s campaign to downsize and reshape the federal government.

The defendant has not yet entered a plea. He has been held in U.S. custody to await a detention hearing scheduled for Monday.

Monper is from Butler, Pennsylvania, where Trump was targeted in an assassination attempt last July as a presidential candidate.

