Polyfest called off

RNZ
March 16, 2020 4:00 pm
Polyfest, which was due to take place this week in Auckland, has been called off. Follow our blog for the latest updates.

It follows the cancellation of Pasifika last weekend amid fears the coronavirus could spread.

Organisers say they were advised by the Ministry of Health that the event was too big to trace any contacts of a confirmed case.

About 110,000 people normally attend the event, where schools compete in dance, music, costume and cultural speech.

