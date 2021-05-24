Hamilton mosque, temple named as COVID locations of interest

A mosque and temple Hamilton, and a Wellington hotel restaurant, have been listed as close contact Covid-19 locations of interest on Monday.

Anyone who visited Islamic Centre Masjid in Frankton, Hamilton on Sunday 30 January between 8.00pm – 9.30pm or on Monday January 31 from 8.15pm – 10.15pm is asked to self-isolate and get tested immediately and on day five after exposure.

A private event at Guru Nanak Sikh Temple Puketaha was also listed as a close contact location after being visited by a case between 8.45am and 5.15pm on Monday January 31.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, One80 Restaurant at the Copthorne Hotel in Oriental Bay has also been named as close contact locations of interest.

Anyone who was at the restaurant on Saturday, February 5 between 9am – 10.30am is asked to self-isolate, and get tested immediately and on day five after exposure.

There were 188 cases of COVID-19 recorded in the community on Monday.