Government fast-tracks visa support for Ukrainians

The government is extending the temporary visas of more than 100 Ukrainian nationals in response to the Russian invasion.

It is part of a suite of immigration measures to support Ukrainians to stay or quickly return to New Zealand.

One hundred and forty Ukrainian nationals with temporary visas that are due to expire this year have been given an automatic 12-month extension.

They are among an estimated 300 Ukrainians with temporary visas for Aotearoa.

A further 250 citizens who hold a valid New Zealand visa offshore are also now able to bypass the border settings and return immediately.

Minister of Immigration Kris Faafoi said the changes gave Ukrainians certainty at a time when their country was under attack from Russian forces and they may be unable to return home.