New Zealand

98 COVID-19 cases in NZ today

NZ Herald
December 7, 2021 12:40 pm
[Source: NZ Herald]

There are 98 Covid cases to report in the community today.

There are 74 cases in Auckland, 10 in Waikato, eight in Bay of Plenty, one in Taranaki and five in Nelson-Tasman.

There are also two new cases in Northland being announced, but the figures will be included in tomorrow’s daily count, the Ministry of Health said in today’s 1pm statement.

Case interviews are underway and links to extended whānau in the area are being investigated.

“Anyone who visited Carrington Estate Karikari Peninsula on Saturday 20 November and has become unwell subsequently is encouraged to get tested, even if they no longer have symptoms,” the ministry said.

In Auckland, there are now 3200 people isolating at home including 843 Covid cases.

There are 10 new cases in the Waikato including three in Te Kūiti, two in Ōtorohanga, two in Huntly, two in Tokoroa and one in Hamilton.

One of today’s cases has been formally linked to previous cases and the remainder are under investigation to confirm links.

All eight of the new Bay of Plenty cases are in Tauranga and are linked to existing cases.

