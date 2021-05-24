95 new community cases in New Zealand, two further deaths

There are 95 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today and two further deaths of people with the coronavirus, the Ministry of Health has reported.

In a statement, the ministry said there are 56 people in hospital with Covid-19, including four in ICU.

But it also reported two deaths of people with Covid-19 – one at Middlemore Hospital and one at Auckland City Hospital. Both cases have been referred to the coroner.

Today’s cases were in Auckland (75), Waikato (11), Bay of Plenty (5), Rotorua (1), Nelson-Tasman (1) and Canterbury (2).

There was also one new case in managed isolation.

Yesterday the ministry reported 103 new community cases – 88 in Auckland, nine in Waikato, five in Bay of Plenty and one in Rotorua.

There have now been 9952 cases in the current community outbreak and 12,347 in New Zealand since the pandemic began.

The ministry said today that Whanganui and Tairāwhiti DHBs were close to reaching 90 percent vaccinated. Tairāwhiti needed just 266 more people to get their first vaccination before reaching this important milestone and Whanganui has 325.

There were 21,744 total vaccine doses given yesterday – 3374 first doses and 9225 second doses. The ministry said 94 percent of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 89 percent are fully vaccinated.