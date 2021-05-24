2846 new COVID-19 community cases in NZ today

There are 2846 new COVID-19 community cases in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health has announced.

The cases are in Northland (36), Auckland (1802), Waikato (285), Bay of Plenty (86), Lakes (19), Hawke’s Bay (25), MidCentral (25), Whanganui (19), Taranaki (26), Tairāwhiti (17), Wairarapa (2), Capital and Coast (84), Hutt Valley (25), Nelson Marlborough (77), Canterbury (105), South Canterbury (4) and Southern (206).

There are 143 people in hospital with the virus. One of those is in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

The number is up from 116 COVID-19 cases in hospital on Monday.

On Monday there were 2365 cases in New Zealand.