103 new COVID-19 cases, one further death in NZ

There have been 103 new community cases reported in New Zealand today – with another 40 cases in Auckland – and one further death in North Shore Hospital.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said there were 56 cases in Auckland today, but a “technical issue” meant that another 40 cases have not been entered into the Ministry’s reporting systems and will be added to the case totals tomorrow.

Today’s other new community cases were in Northland (4), Waikato (12), Tairāwhiti (1), Bay of Plenty (14), Rotorua (8), Hawke’s Bay (3), MidCentral (1), Taranaki (1), Wellington (2) and Nelson Tasman (1).

While it did not provide any data on the number of new Omicron cases identified, the ministry said it was continuing to ask everyone in New Zealand to “act as if Omicron is circulating in their community”.

The ministry said the patient at North Shore Hospital, who was in their 70s, was admitted on 21 January. They had a number of underlying health conditions and were receiving appropriate ward-level care.

There are 11 people in hospital with the coronavirus, with none in intensive care.

In Bay of Plenty, there are three further cases onboard the Singapore-flagged Maersk Bogor container ship, which is currently under quarantine at the Port of Tauranga.

There were also 37 cases at the border, with cases arriving from India, Australia, UK, Spain, Qatar, Fiji, Lebanon, UAE, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and the USA.

There were 97 new community cases and 58 border cases reported yesterday.

There has been a total of 15,910 cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand since the pandemic began.

The ministry said there were 764 first vaccine doses; 1300 second doses; 9108 paediatric doses and 30,146 booster doses given yesterday.