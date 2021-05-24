Home

New Zealand

101 new COVID-19 cases in New Zealand

RNZ
December 13, 2021 12:34 pm
[Source: RNZ]

There have been 101 new community cases of COVID-19 reported in New Zealand.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said there are also 61 cases in hospital and four in ICU or HDU.

Of today’s new cases, 97 are in Auckland, one in Bay of Plenty, one in Taranaki, one in Nelson-Marlborough and one in Canterbury.

Article continues after advertisement

There were also two new cases identified at the border.

That brings the total number of community cases in the current outbreak to 9814. There are 6811 active cases.

On vaccine figures, the ministry said there was a delay in reporting this morning and the information will be updated on the website “as soon as possible”.

There are no unexpected results to report today from wastewater testing.

