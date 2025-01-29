NATO and Denmark agree allies must bolster defences in Arctic

[Source: Reuters]

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen agreed at a meeting that allies need to focus on strengthening defences in the Arctic, a source familiar to the talks told Reuters.

“They agreed that in this effort all allies have a role to play,” the source said after the meeting.

U.s. President Donald Trump has expressed interest in making Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, a part of the U.S. since his reelection in November.

He hasn’t ruled out using military or economic power to persuade Denmark to hand it over.