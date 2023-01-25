Journalist deaths jumped 50 percent in 2022, CPJ says

Journalists work near buildings hit by Russian strikes in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, Ukraine. [Source: Aljazeera]

At least 67 journalists were killed in 2022, with the toll driven by attacks in Ukraine, Mexico, and Haiti, the Committee to Protect Journalists says.

Killings of journalists around the world jumped by 50 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year, driven largely by attacks in Ukraine, Mexico and Haiti, a new report from the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has found.

According to the report released on Tuesday by the New York-based media watchdog, at least 67 news media workers were killed worldwide in 2022, the highest number since 2018, with more than half (35) taking place in Ukraine, Mexico and Haiti.

Journalists in the three countries say the increased danger has forced them to work under extreme stress.

The effect is particularly notable in Haiti, where seven journalists were killed in 2022, a huge number for a small island country of about 12 million people. Some were killed by violent street gangs that have basically taken over the capital, Port-au-Prince, but at least two were shot by police.

Mexico saw 13 news workers killed, according to the committee. Other media groups have put the number at 15, which would make 2022 the deadliest year in at least three decades for Mexican journalists.

In war-battered Ukraine, 15 news workers were killed last year, CPJ said.