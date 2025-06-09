Reds primed for bold Fiji mission

The McDonald’s Fiji Drua Women’s will have to brace for a bold mission from Queensland Reds when they clash in the Super W semifinal in Lautoka this weekend.

Following their win over the New South Wales Waratahs, Reds halfback Sarah Dougherty believes they’re confident of a promising outing against the Drua Women.

She says that to finally beat the Waratahs, a team they haven’t beaten, proved they were definitely up for the challenge and can be effective against the Drua.

Reds coach Andrew Fraser joined the bubbling post-match huddle after the win over the Waratahs and his first words were ‘bula vinaka’ and there were cheers all round.

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The classic Fijian greeting summed up perfectly that one mountain had been climbed but there is another waiting in Lautoka.

Our Drua Women hosts the Reds at 1pm on Saturday and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.