Flying Fijians regroup and refocus ahead of Scotland clash

Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Senirusi Seruvakula says the lack of focus and silly mistakes was their biggest downfall during their 73-8 loss to England in the Nations Championship.

With Scotland up next for the side, they will be using the next few days to refocus and work on areas that needs improvement.

Seruvakula says there is no excuse for their poor performance against the English.

“I’m not giving any excuses; we just need to adapt. England was the better team; they played really, really well and they deserved the win. We gave away a lot of penalties, and our boys had a lack of focus from the start, so that’s what destroyed us today.”

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Fiji will play Scotland at 1.10am on Sunday at the Murrayfield Stadium, and you can watch it Live on FBC Sports, via the Walesi set-top box.