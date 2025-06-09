Maharaj fined for breaching bail conditions

The Suva Magistrate also ordered Maharaj to clear her fine within one month

Drug accused Zoe Maharaj has been ordered to pay a fine of $1000 or serve 100 days behind bars for breaching her bail condition.

She appeared before Suva Magistrate this afternoon.

She has breached her bail conditions imposed in 2019 for an earlier drug related case .

In this matter, she had failed to report to Raiwaqa Police Station on four occasions between 2019 and January 2020, despite being required to do so under her bail conditions

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The court also heard that the accused attempted to report to a police station in Sigatoka but was not allowed to sign as it was not her station of reporting.

The Suva Magistrate also ordered Maharaj to clear her fine within one month or serve 100 days in prison, adding that the deadline must be met and failure to comply will result in further consequences.

The matter will be called for review on August 18.