Ba sets sight on EPL title

Coming off a major milestone achievement after winning this year’s BiC Fiji FACT, Ba FC is setting a similar goal for the Extra Premier League.

The Men in Black have picked up a win and a draw since lifting the Fiji FACT trophy, and head coach Ravinesh Kumar says there is no room for complacency as the title race intensifies.

With their sights firmly set on the 2026 EPL crown, Kumar believes his side has the quality and determination to go all the way.

“I think it’s a good thing that the competition is getting tougher, all teams are getting good, which is giving all teams a good run and time to prepare well. Ba has been preparing very well for our next six games, because we know we cannot afford to lose if we want to win the EPL.”

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Ba currently sits second on the league table with 27 points, one behind leaders Labasa on 28.

Rewa remains in contention in third place with 25 points.