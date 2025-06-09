Police confirm new cocaine find in Mau Village

[Photo: FILE]

Police have confirmed the discovery of another parcel containing cocaine at Mau Village in Namosi, separate from the 76 parcels highlighted in an earlier drug investigation update.

The parcel was discovered on 30th of June after a plastic bag containing white substances was found at the village.

A police officer residing in Mau Village was alerted about the discovery and notified authorities.

Police say officers from Navua were then deployed to secure and retrieve the parcel.

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The suspected substance was taken to the Fiji Police Laboratory for analysis, where it was confirmed to be cocaine.

Investigations into the source and circumstances surrounding the discoveries are continuing as police step up efforts to address the illegal drug trade.