India confirms Mpox case not linked to current outbreak

[Source: Reuters]

India said on Monday a case of mpox it reported in a traveler a day earlier was from the older strain of the virus, not from the new, fast-spreading strain that had led the outbreak to be classified as a global health emergency.

India has so far not recorded a case of the new mpox strain but the government earlier on Monday issued an advisory to all states in the country to remain vigilant and be prepared to address potential cases.

The caution comes amid the rapid spread of the new strain of mpox worldwide that has prompted the World Health Organization to declare the outbreak a global health emergency for the second time in two years.

Mpox typically causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions and is usually mild but can kill. Children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems, such as those with HIV, are all at higher risk of complications.