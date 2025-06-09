We need to believe in ourselves: Nasau

[Photo Credit: OFC]

Fiji Kulas star Cema Nasau is urging her teammates to believe in themselves as the side prepare to take on Tonga tonight at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Tonga and Fiji clash in round two of the OFC Women’s Nations Cup from group B.

Nasau, who scored a double in their 3-2 win over the Solomon Islands on the weekend, says her stint in New Zealand has really helped her performance.

She says that she learnt a lot and wanted to return and help the Kulas and make their fans proud.

Tonga lost to Vanuatu 3-nil in their opening game.

The Kulas host Tonga at 7 tonight in Suva.

In the first match, Vanuatu takes on Solomon Islands at 4pm.

