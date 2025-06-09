Hyundai workers stage first full strike in ten years

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Hyundai Motor’s (005380.KS), opens new tab South Korean union ‌staged its first full strike in a decade on Friday after wage talks stalled, as it seeks a higher retirement age and job protections against artificial intelligence and automation.

Striking workers from Hyundai Motor, affiliate Kia Corp (000270.KS), opens new tab and their suppliers will hold a rally outside ​Hyundai Motor’s headquarters in Seoul at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT), the Korea Metal Workers Union (KMWU), the umbrella union ​that represents the workers, said in a leaflet announcing the strike posted on the union’s ⁠website.

About 40,000 Hyundai Motor union members were expected to join the walkout on Friday, while around 1,200 to ​1,300 union members were due to attend the Seoul rally, a union official said.

Members of other unions and of ​the umbrella union were also expected to join, bringing the total expected attendance at the rally in the capital to about 3,000, the official added.

The one-day strike illustrates growing labour unrest in South Korea following the election of pro-labour liberal President Lee Jae ​Myung last year.

It follows a series of partial walkouts since late July that have disrupted production of 55,200 vehicles ​worth over 2.3 trillion won ($1.67 billion), according to estimates from Yonhap News Agency.

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The labour action adds to challenges facing the automaker, which in ‌July ⁠said it expected to miss its global sales target this year, amid growing Chinese competition in Europe and falling sales in South Korea.

Hyundai’s union wants the mandatory retirement age raised from the current 60, in line with President Lee’s pledge to gradually increase the limit in one of the world’s fastest-ageing countries.

The union is also seeking to raise ​bonuses to 800% of monthly ​base salary from 750%, ⁠and has demanded guarantees to protect jobs as the company adopts AI and automation.

Hyundai, which owns humanoid robot maker Boston Dynamics, has said it plans to deploy humanoid robots at ​its U.S. plant in Georgia from 2028, with the aim of expanding their use ​across its production ⁠sites.

Hyundai Motor union spokesperson Kim Jin-wook said the two sides remained apart over the retirement age and bonuses, among other issues.