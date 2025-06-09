Heavy rains trigger widespread flooding, evacuations in Pacific Northwest

[Source: Reuters]

Heavy rains drenching the Pacific Northwest triggered flooding on Thursday across much of the Pacific Northwest from Oregon north through Washington state and into British Columbia, closing dozens of roads and prompting widespread evacuations.

The intense downpours began earlier in the week, swept into the region by a storm system meteorologists call an atmospheric river, a vast airborne current of dense moisture funneled inland from the Pacific Ocean.

The western half of Washington state bore the heaviest brunt of the storm, with the U.S. National Weather Service posting flood watch warnings from the Cascade Mountains to Puget Sound, as well as for the north-central edge of Oregon.

Article continues after advertisement

The Weather Service said the storm had dumped 5 to 10 inches (12.7 to 25.4 cm) of rain over wide swaths of the Pacific Northwest, with 72-hour totals reaching more than a foot as of Thursday along the western flanks of the Cascades.

Much of the worst flooding was reported along the Snohomish and Skagit rivers. Authorities said dozens of roads were closed due to overnight flooding northeast of Seattle in Snohomish County, where emergency teams conducted a number of swiftwater rescues on Thursday.

In neighboring Skagit County, residents living in low-lying areas of a 100-year floodplain were urged to “evacuate to high ground immediately” due to major flooding.

On social media, Washington Governor Bob Ferguson said he anticipated as many as 100,000 residents could face evacuation orders, with rivers expected to hit historic flood levels.

Ferguson issued a statewide emergency declaration on Wednesday to hasten federal disaster aid as the Weather Service forecast the possibility of catastrophic flooding.

In British Columbia, most major Canadian highways leading to the Pacific port city of Vancouver were shut down due to floods, falling rocks and the risk of avalanches, local authorities said on Thursday.

“This situation is evolving and very dynamic,” said the transport ministry of British Columbia, the province where Vancouver – the country’s largest port – is located.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.