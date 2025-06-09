Former Pakistan PM Khan moved back to Adiala prison

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been moved ​back to prison after spending a few ‌hours overnight at a hospital, a spokesman for his party said on Friday.

Khan, 73, was ​transferred to a hospital in Islamabad ​early on Friday for medical examination, following ⁠a Supreme Court order this week.

A spokesperson ​for Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, confirmed that ​the former prime minister had been taken back to Adiala prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Khan ​has been imprisoned since August 2023. ​He says the cases against him are politically motivated, an ‌accusation ⁠the government denies.

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His lawyers say his health has deteriorated in prison and that he has lost significant vision in his right ​eye. The ​government has ⁠said medical reports disclosed no condition requiring immediate treatment.

In its ​order on Tuesday, the Supreme Court ​told ⁠authorities to transfer Khan to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad within 48 hours and ⁠allow ​him access to a ​medical panel that includes his personal physician.