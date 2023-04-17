World

Former Indian lawmaker slain live on TV while in police custody

Reuters

April 17, 2023 11:00 am

[Source: Reuters]

A former lawmaker in India’s parliament, convicted of kidnapping, was shot dead along with his brother while police were escorting them for a medical check-up in a slaying caught on live television on Saturday.

The dramatic footage of the men being killed was shared across broadcast channels and social media. A gunman is seen reaching over the shoulders of police to point a pistol at the temple of the former lawmaker, Atiq Ahmed, whose turban is blown off as the gun discharges.

His brother, Ashraf Ahmed, was shot a split second later.

Article continues after advertisement

In other footage, filmed by Reuters partner ANI, one gunman is seen firing repeatedly at brother’s bodies as they lay on the ground.

The two victims died within minutes, while police quickly detained three men suspected of carrying out the slaying.

Media reports say the assailants had been posing as journalists. One surrendered immediately after the shooting, while officers subdued the other two suspects.

They had been among a throng of journalists that had gathered as the two brothers, allegedly kingpins in a local criminal organisation, were being brought, handcuffed from a hospital Prayagraj city in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday evening.

After carrying out the slaying, the suspected gunmen shouted Hindu religious chants.

One policeman was wounded during the attack.

Fearing the possibility of violent unrest in the wake of the killings, the Uttar Pradesh government barred gatherings of more than four people across the entire state.

“The state government imposed restrictive orders after the killings of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed who were members of a large mafia involved in land grabbing and in murder cases,” said a senior police official

“We don’t want any form of protest to gain momentum,” the official said on conditions of anonymity as he is. not authorised to speak with the press.

The state government, controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party, has ordered a judicial probe into the killings.

Last week police shot dead Atiq Ahmed’s son in Jhansi city. He had been wanted in connection to a murder case that was being investigated as part of a wider crackdown into a land mafia operating in Uttar Pradesh.

Police in Uttar Pradesh have killed more than 180 suspected criminals during encounters over past six years.

The head of the opposition Samajwadi Party, said the slaying of his ex-party member while in police custody demonstrated the failure of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to bring law and order to Uttar Pradesh.

“When someone can be killed in firing openly amidst the security cordon of the police, then what about the safety of the general public,” Samajwadi’s Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet.

Before losing an election in 2014, Ahmed had been a lawmaker with Samajwadi, and later the regional Apna Dal party.

FRCS to recruit 100 Fijians, former staff prioritised

Inspire public confidence: Rabuka

WAF works on water infrastructure projects

Police interrogate government driver, boy hospitalized

Fatal accident in Taveuni, driver on the run

Water carting service costs $60,000 daily: WAF

GCC preparatory plans underway

Tourism bookings from Australia increase: Gavoka

MSME sector vibrant: Kamikamica

Student leaders can help reduce crime rates

Responsive social protection system needed: Prasad

Former Indian lawmaker slain live on TV while in police custody

EU warns against unilateral steps after Poland, Hungary ban Ukrainian grain

Four dead, including high school football player, in Alabama birthday party shooting

Brazil's Lula calls for 'peace group' to broker Ukraine-Russia deal

Feedback vital for women’s rugby: Matawalu

Second loss for Super W champs

'World of Barbie' experience brings iconic doll into the real world

Sudan crisis: Further fierce fighting as clashes spread

Delta Tigers remain unbeaten

Vitinha finally on target as Marseille move up to second

Roma cruise to 3-0 victory over Udinese

Rublev gets long-awaited reward with Monte Carlo title

Slovenia stage comeback to beat Romania in delayed BJK Cup qualifier

Wade Miley outduels Yu Darvish, Brewers top Padres 1-0

Study needed in TVET sector

Kylian Mbappe, Paris St-Germain's leading goal scorer in Ligue 1

Police officers urged to be confident

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That to perform at King Charles' coronation concert

Antony, Dalot goals steer Man United to 2-0 win at Forest

Arsenal squander two-goal lead again in draw at West Ham

Sivo's double sets up Eels win over Bulldogs

Russell Crowe stars as Vatican’s ‘James Bond of exorcists’

China launches weather satellite, flights avoid no-fly zone to north of Taiwan

Biden taps Gaga, Clooney, Garner, others for arts committee

WAF Board resigns, former chair disappointed

Fiji Futsal finishes last

AG concerned over condemned police quarters

Karoko village borehole commissioned

Japan's Kishida vows safety of G7 meetings after 'smoke bomb' attack

Food attracts customers at Gold FM Roc Market

Jessica Chastain returns to theater with ‘A Doll’s House’

Second win for Tailevu Naitasiri

Gang clash leaves at least 12 dead in Ecuador prison

Clint Eastwood set to direct ‘Juror No. 2’ for Warner Bros.

South Korea fires warning shots after North's boat crosses sea border

Prime Video announces its first local true crime docu-series

Israeli leaders rebuff Moody's outlook cut, protests persist

Health Minister to push for better working standards

Male tightens up loose ends

High shipping costs still a challenge

Unbeaten teams clash in DFPL

Cybercrime a threat to Pacific Islanders

Harry Potter series, another 'Game of Thrones' prequel coming to Max streaming service

10,445 calls through the domestic violence helpline

Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases

Big Bang Zhang eyes Usyk fight after ending Joyce's unbeaten run

Ayan Mukerji to be paid Rs. 32 crores to direct Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. in War 2

Rebels in Indonesia's Papua say they killed 9 army soldiers

Poland, Hungary ban grain and food imports from Ukraine

Sudan clashes kill at least 25 in power struggle between army, paramilitaries

Sepuloni to lead NZ’s Pacific Mission

Kapil Sharma to share screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu

Kids program a hit for Fiji Yachting

Japan auteur Kitano’s latest samurai film headed to Cannes

Japan PM Kishida unhurt in 'smoke bomb' scare, resumes campaigning

IMF sees scope for BOJ to tweak yield target this year

Residents still concerned over intermittent water supply

Man City closes gap on Arsenal

Ukraine reports unprecedentedly bloody fighting in Bakhmut

Panthers survive Knights scare

Waratahs end four-game losing run

Strong community policing needed: Tikoduadua

Tailevu GCC representatives appointed

Eight dead in Sloviansk strike as Ukrainians said to pull back in Bakhmut

MSME sector needs strong representation: Narsey

Saudi airline says plane came under fire at Khartoum airport

Shah Rukh Khan named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in 2023

Fiji to face New Caledonia in 3rd/4th play-off

Tottenham blow top-four chance in defeat by Bournemouth

Captain Azam hits unbeaten century as Pakistan down New Zealand

Namosimalua gets first start, potential debut for Tagabale

Gutsy win for Warriors over Cowboys

314 drivers caught speeding

Lack of veterinary capacity in Pacific concerning

First loss for Ba in DFPL

Second win for Silktails

Unbeaten run continues for Chiefs

Itaukei Affairs clarifies criteria

Major boost for Dolphin Watch Fiji

Escott Shield kicks off in style

MGM Dragons make national semi-finals

Florida to allow death penalty

Final season of 'Never Have I Ever' set for premiere on June 8

Eight dead in Sloviansk strike as Ukrainians said to pull back in Bakhmu

Sunny Leone and Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy the sole Indian film chosen for 76th Cannes Film Festival

Tela trusts Drua process

U.S. imposes sanctions on Chinese companies in action over fentanyl

Water pumps struggle due to dry spell

U.S. Supreme Court's Alito temporarily blocks abortion pill curbs

House fire claims life of elderly man

Deaf Sports next for rugby side

Drake & Josh star found safe, police say

Three accidents in 24 hours, one fatal

Europe presses tough Taiwan stance

Macron cleared to raise French retirement age, protesters vow to fight on

MSMEs discuss key challenges

The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan dies aged 46

Rauf's four-wicket haul helps Pakistan ease past New Zealand

Airman suspected of leaking secret US documents hit with federal charges

Three to debut for Pearls

Jogira Sara Ra Ra to release in theatres on May 12

Water rationing to start in certain areas

Ukrainians said to pull back in Bakhmut as Moscow launches new push

Deputy PM to comment when he returns

Suspension of Pryde unacceptable

Brumbies survive Drua scare

Another Indian musician becomes K-pop star

Bau requested to fund GCC catering budget

Fiji U-15 goes down to Liechtenstein

Two U.S. Senators write to Tesla CEO after Reuters probe

Sea Eagles restore pride with fiery win over brave Storm

Hynes shines as Sharks rally late to topple Roosters

Man Utd's Martinez out for rest of season with foot injury

James leads surging Lakers into playoffs, Bucks enter as favourites

$12m later and pool still not completed

Who is trans advocate Dylan Mulvaney?

India's Modi raises embassy security with UK's Sunak after vandalism

Matthew McConaughey says he and Woody Harrelson might be brothers

$3.8m boost for Flying Fijians

Current dry weather posing significant challenges

MBHS, SGS win Suva Zone 2

Reds reign in Samoa

DPP fraternizing with the former AG was wrong: Rabuka

Summit funding “extravagant", says Seruiratu

Hetet’s much anticipated return to action

‘Yellowstone’ on-screen couple confirms real-life romance

Yee breaks 28-year-old record

PM's statement rebukes Deputy PM: Chaudhry

Hayne in custody ahead on sentencing for sexual assault

Lack of interest in TVET remains a challenge: Singh

Tributes pour in for Gukisuva

Gavoka applauds Fiji Marriott Training Academy

Be realistic, PM tells the Finance Minister

Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson have ‘nothing to hide’

Cannes Film Festival 2023 lineup announced

Lisa Marie Presley’s youngest daughters father to represent them

Narube calls on government to address water challenges

New rehabilitation center to enhance service delivery

More awareness on waste management needed

Free entry to Marama Championship tomorrow

Para-Vet training timely: Dr. Vinesh

Drua home tickets made easily available

Fiji’s final hopes hangs by a thread

Jamie Foxx hospitalized after ‘medical complication

Hours before Blinken visit, US condemns Vietnam's jailing of activist

Fiji Airways flying to Canberra

One new COVID-19 case

Drake Bell no longer 'missing and endangered’

Biden and UK's Sunak did not discuss intel leaks, White House says

FBI arrests 21-year-old National Guardsman for 'criminal' US intelligence leaks

LVMH's caution points to Americans' waning lust for luxury

Names competing at Cannes Film Festival

Man to front court for aggravated robbery

Existential threat of climate change remains: Prasad

Plans to reopen Yavitu Training Centre : Saukuru

Indiana industrial fire nearly extinguished but smoke still poses danger

Sevilla fight back to draw with Man United

Late Gatti goal secures Juve win over Sporting

Oldest-known bat skeletons shed light on evolution of flying mammals

Southeast Florida swamped by more than two feet of rain

Leverkusen draw with visitors Union 1-1 thanks to late Wirtz goal

Amazon cranks up AI competition against Microsoft, Google with new cloud tools

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s’ final season

Pete Davidson returns to host "Saturday Night Live"

Twitter to let users offer content subscriptions in monetization push

FBI arrests man for 'criminal' US intelligence leaks

Silktails chases second home win

Discrepancies found following audit: Nalumisa

President suspends DPP pending referral

No more discipline issues: Yusuf

Grande's viral video reminds us why body comments can be "especially harmful"

Fiji’s cyber-security system underrated

First win for Fiji Futsal

Biden administration to ask Supreme Court to stop abortion pill curbs

Relocation plans worry Nabua tenants

Volleyball revises training squad for Pacific Games

Ronaldo's Saudi club Al-Nassr sack coach Garcia

Latrell fires as Rabbitohs burn Dolphins

TCF notes decline in garment trade

Musetti outlasts Djokovic to set up all-Italian clash with Sinner

Wieffer makes up for error to score Feyenoord winner

Women’s economic empowerment crucial: Tabuya

Lack of awareness on types of disabilities

Bayern drop Mane

High-profile cases submitted to ODPP

Ariana DeBose will return to host the 2023 Tony Awards

Party leaders urge government to focus on cost of living

Tavailagi breaks long jump record

There is a need for encryption regulations