Fears of destruction as 'erratic' cyclone nears Australia

[Source: BBC] >Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated and more than 84,000 households left in the dark as a rare tropical cyclone approaches Australia’s eastern coast.

Cyclone Alfred is expected to make landfall today between the Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast – known for beautiful beaches and top surf – as well as Brisbane, Australia’s third-biggest city.

The cyclone, the first to hit the area in 50 years, is now expected to land as a category one system with wind speeds of up to 120km/h.

It has already caused flooding which authorities fear could worsen over the weekend. New South Wales police say one man is missing after his vehicle was swept into a fast-flowing river.

Four million people across Queensland and northern New South Wales are in the firing line of the storm.

