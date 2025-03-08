Fears of destruction as 'erratic' cyclone nears Australia

[Source: BBC]
Cyclone Alfred is expected to make landfall today between the Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast – known for beautiful beaches and top surf – as well as Brisbane, Australia’s third-biggest city.
The cyclone, the first to hit the area in 50 years, is now expected to land as a category one system with wind speeds of up to 120km/h.
It has already caused flooding which authorities fear could worsen over the weekend. New South Wales police say one man is missing after his vehicle was swept into a fast-flowing river.
Four million people across Queensland and northern New South Wales are in the firing line of the storm.
Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.
Advertisement