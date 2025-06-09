Britain sanctions Israeli far-right ministers

[Source: Reuters]

Britain and four other nations imposed sanctions on two far-right Israeli ministers.

Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, accusing them of repeatedly inciting violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Norway joined Britain in freezing the assets and imposing travel bans on Israel’s national security minister Ben-Gvir and finance minister Smotrich, both West Bank settlers.

Article continues after advertisement

“Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich have incited extremist violence and serious abuses of Palestinian human rights.

These actions are not acceptable,” British foreign minister David Lammy said in a joint statement with the foreign ministers of Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Norway.

“This is why we have taken action now to hold those responsible to account,” the statement said.

Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said the sanctions included targeted financial restrictions and travel bans.

Israel’s foreign minister, Gideon Saar, said the move was “outrageous” and the Israeli government would hold a special meeting early next week to decide how to respond to the “unacceptable decision”.

Smotrich, speaking at the inauguration of a new settlement in the Hebron Hills, spoke of “contempt” for Britain’s move.

“Britain has already tried once to prevent us from settling the cradle of our homeland, and we cannot do it again. We are determined God willing to continue building.”

As the five nations announced action against the Israeli ministers, the United States instead said it would sanction individuals and sham charities that provided financial support to Hamas and another Palestinian group.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson described the sanctions on the two Israeli ministers as “extremely unhelpful” and said “it will do nothing to get us closer to a ceasefire in Gaza”.

“They should focus on the real culprit: Hamas,” the spokesperson said.

“We remain concerned about any step that would further isolate Israel from the international community.”

‘EGREGIOUS’

Last month, the leaders of Britain, France and Canada put pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to end the blockade on aid into Gaza, where international experts have said famine is imminent, promising “concrete action” if a new military offensive did not stop.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.