Push for fair tourism inclusion

[Photo: FILE]

Concerns have been raised over Tourism Fiji’s engagement with operators in remote areas such as Labasa and the Rakiraki–Tavua corridor. Questions have been raised about access to industry support and major events.

The Standing Committee on Economic Affairs raised the issue during its review of Tourism Fiji’s 2015–2018 annual reports. It said operators in non-traditional tourism areas may not fully understand available support and opportunities.

The committee noted that places like Labasa and Rakiraki–Tavua have international hotels, small properties, and homestays. However, they often miss major industry events.

Tourism Fiji Chief Financial Officer Vimlesh Magan says Industry Day events are mainly held in Nadi and the Coral Coast. He says these venues can host about 250 to 300 participants.

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“So we start looking at the places where the venue can cater for that, and that’s mostly between the Coral Coast and Nadi. Also, for other parts of Fiji, we do go ahead and conduct some sessions, or we keep them updated through Industry Day. We invite everyone across Fiji to participate. Formerly, we used to do a Super Week where SMEs and MSMEs would come in, and that’s where we heard from them and supported them in different ways.”

Magan says earlier events in smaller centres had low turnout. He says this makes large-scale events difficult to justify in those locations.

He adds that Tourism Fiji has increased outreach efforts. Board members have recently visited Labasa and Savusavu to meet stakeholders.

Magan says operators from all regions are invited to Industry Day events. He says Tourism Fiji works with partner agencies to support small and medium tourism businesses.

The discussion has renewed calls for stronger inclusion of remote operators. It aims to ensure tourism benefits are shared more evenly across Fiji.