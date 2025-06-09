Police carrying heavy burden in the drug fight

Sayed-Khaiyum believes more must be done to improve working conditions, remuneration and resources for officers. [Photo: FILE]

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says police officers are carrying an increasingly difficult burden as they confront the country’s growing drug problem.

Sayed-Khaiyum says officers are expected to uphold the law, protect communities and combat organised crime, often while facing financial and operational challenges.

He argues that frontline officers deserve greater recognition and support from the government.

Sayed-Khaiyum pointed to efforts by the previous administration to modernise the Force.

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“Even today in Fiji, the police are the ones who need a pay rise; they need to be modernized.”

He says significant reforms were introduced to move away from systems that no longer reflected modern policing needs.

Sayed-Khaiyum believes more must be done to improve working conditions, remuneration and resources for officers.

He says police personnel are often the first line of defence against drug trafficking and criminal activity and should be equipped accordingly.