Drua fight back to secure first Super W win

The Drua emerged with renewed energy and intent, lifting the tempo and applying sustained pressure on the Force defence. [Photo: Fijian Drua]

The McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women produced a stirring second-half comeback to defeat the Western Force 29-24 in Round Two of the Super W competition at Churchill Park in Lautoka this afternoon.

Roared on by a passionate home crowd, the Drua overcame a difficult start to claim their first victory of the season and continue their strong record on home soil.

The visitors came out firing and put the Drua under pressure early, capitalising on a sluggish start from the hosts to build a 14-5 halftime lead.

Despite struggling to find their rhythm in the opening spell, the Drua remained within striking distance thanks to a try from Josivini Naihamu.

Article continues after advertisement

Whatever was said in the sheds at halftime sparked a remarkable turnaround.

The Drua emerged with renewed energy and intent, lifting the tempo and applying sustained pressure on the Force defence.

Fullback Litiana Vueti proved instrumental in the comeback, producing a dynamic attacking display that kept the visitors on the back foot and helped close the gap on the scoreboard.

Player of the Match Varanisese Qoro also rose to the occasion, crossing for a crucial double as the Drua’s confidence continued to grow throughout the second half.

With momentum firmly on their side, Aqela Raitubu powered over to level the scores at 24-all, setting up a tense finish in front of an increasingly vocal Lautoka crowd.

The Drua eventually found the decisive points to complete the comeback and seal a memorable 29-24 victory, delighting their supporters and securing a valuable win in their second outing of the season.

The Drua will host the Brumbies next week in Ba for round three of the competition.

The match will kickoff at 2.05pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC.