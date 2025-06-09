Fiji taking steps to cushion fuel shocks

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji is seeking to secure its fuel supply chain against global market volatility and geopolitical tensions.

Foreign Affairs Minister Sakiasi Ditoka met with Viva Energy CEO Scott Wyatt in Australia to discuss emergency contingency planning and diversified supply lines.

As a small island developing state heavily reliant on imported fuel, Fiji is highly vulnerable to global disruptions.

Ditoka adds that price spikes directly impact the country’s cost of living, tourism, aviation, shipping, and electricity generation.

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While Fiji is pursuing renewable energy goals, the discussions highlighted that conventional fuels will remain critical to maintaining Pacific economic connectivity for the foreseeable future.

The meeting is part of Fiji’s broader strategy to build regional partnerships that protect the national economy from external shocks.