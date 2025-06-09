Tawake hails home crowd

The win marks an important milestone for the Drua Women. [Photo: FILE]

Fijian Drua Women captain Bitila Tawake paid tribute to the home supporters after her side secured their first win of the season with a hard fought victory over the Western Force in Lautoka this afternoon.

Tawake said playing in front of family and fans made the win even more special, describing the home crowd as one of the best the team could ask for.

“Honestly, I’m just grateful to the crowd that came out today — our families most importantly, our mums, dads, sisters and brothers. To have that support at home just means a lot.”

After identifying areas for improvement following last week’s outing, Tawake was pleased with how the team responded despite a slow start to the match.

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“We had a rough start, but we stayed focused on the goal. It was all about teamwork and trusting the process.”

The win marks an important milestone for the Drua Women as they continue to build momentum in front of their home supporters.

The side takes on the Brumbies in Ba next weekend.

The match will air live on FBC 2.