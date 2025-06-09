Coups left iTaukei worse off, says Nata

[Photo: FILE]

Former Journalist Josefa Nata has warned iTaukei Fijians never to support another uprising.

Submitting to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Nata said indigenous people should not be misled into backing any takeover carried out in their name.

He said such actions are often promoted as a way to improve living standards or address past grievances.

Nata said many iTaukei Fijians have seen little benefit from the 1987 and 2000 coups. Instead, he said their situation has worsened.

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The former politician spent 24 years in prison for his role in the 2000 coup. He said he accepted full responsibility for his actions.

Nata said he deserved every minute of his sentence. He said those who engage in foolishness must be prepared to face the consequences.

Although the courts labelled him one of the masterminds of the May 2000 events, Nata denied any involvement in planning or coordination. He said he was not involved in any meetings, communications, or preparations for the takeover.

At the time, Nata was a member of the Fijian Association Party (FAP), which was part of the coalition government led by then Prime Minister Mahendra Chaudhry.

He said the first sign of trouble came on the eve of the coup. A fellow FAP parliamentarian told him about a meeting with the Soqosoqo ni Vakavulewa ni iTaukei (SVT) concerning a planned protest march.

Nata said he questioned why FAP members were meeting with the opposition while being part of the government.

He claimed the meeting was led by the then Opposition Leader and several MPs.

Nata also revealed that a petition intended for then-President Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara was given to him for editing. However, he declined after reading it. He said the language used shocked him.

He said later discussions with the FAP general secretary led him to believe there were plans to attack Parliament.

Despite not taking part in the takeover itself, Nata admitted going to Parliament at about 3 pm on May 19, 2000. He said he became involved after arriving there.

His role included administering the oath of office for Ratu Jope Seniloli as president. He also handled media inquiries and organised a briefing for members of the diplomatic corps in Suva.