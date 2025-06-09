Growers win five dollar delivery boost

Council Chief Executive Vimal Dutt says the increase follows discussions with the Ministry and other industry stakeholders. [Photo: FILE]

More than 10,000 cane farmers across Fiji are expected to benefit from an increase in the delivery payment, providing a boost to harvesting efforts amid ongoing challenges facing the sugar industry.

Council Chief Executive Vimal Dutt says the payment has been increased from $42 to $47, a move aimed at encouraging farmers to proceed with cane harvesting.

Dutt says the increase follows discussions with the Ministry and other industry stakeholders.

“Yes, we have been out in the ground and listening to growers, and we understand that the delivery payment, which is an important payment that allows growers to harvest and deliver cane, so looking at the inflation and other aspects that are affecting the prices, so that has not been very encouraging”.

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Dutt says concerns had been raised that the previous payment was insufficient to support harvesting activities amid rising costs and inflation.

He adds that while global sugar prices remain challenging, the adjustment provides much-needed relief for growers and will help sustain production and maintain momentum in the sugar industry.