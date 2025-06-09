FSC CEO urges timely start to crushing season

Singh says the delayed start of the Lautoka Mill has already impacted operations. [Photo: FILE]

Fiji Sugar Corporation Ltd Chief Executive Bhan Pratap Singh, is calling for all three sugar mills to commence operations next week as scheduled, stressing the importance of meeting both local and export market demands.

Singh says the delayed start of the Lautoka Mill has already impacted operations, and any further postponement could create significant challenges for the industry.

He warns that sugar stocks are rapidly declining and supplies for the local market could be exhausted by the end of this month if milling operations do not begin soon.

“We will be running out of sugar soon. By the end of this month, there will be no more sugar available to sell locally if the mills do not start.”

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To maintain local supply, FSC has already reduced sugar sales to Pacific Island countries, prioritizing the domestic market until production resumes.

Singh says the industry must also meet its export commitments, including a preferential shipment to the United States adding that while the quota is relatively small, estimated at between 9,000 and 10,000 metric tons, he says it generates a higher return compared to sugar sold on the world market.

He adds that the shipment has a scheduled delivery timeline that Fiji must meet.

Singh also highlighted concerns about the approaching wet season, noting that growers could face increased difficulties harvesting and transporting cane if delays continue.

He is urging all stakeholders to resolve outstanding issues and move forward with the crushing season.

He acknowledged government efforts over the past few days to address growers’ concerns, including an additional $5 per ton funding support announced last night as this meets growers’ expectations regarding delivery costs and should be sufficient to help cover operational expenses.