Nasinu infrastructure strains over population growth

Magnus says the municipality is experiencing unprecedented growth, which is placing strain on existing infrastructure and services. [Photo: FILE]

The Nasinu Town Council is calling on the Government to introduce a dedicated “Look Nasinu Policy” to address growing infrastructure challenges in Fiji’s largest municipality.

Council Chair Felix Magnus says rapid population growth has placed significant pressure on roads, sewer systems and public services, while the increasing cost of living continues to affect residents.

Magnus believes additional government funding is needed to help Nasinu meet the demands of its expanding population.

“I mean, the people are going through tough times. Look, the recent increase in fuels, and then we can’t expect them to be paying rates when they’re also struggling to put bread and butter on the table.”

Article continues after advertisement

He says the municipality is experiencing unprecedented growth, which is placing strain on existing infrastructure and services.

“And the reason why we’re asking the government to establish a Look Nasinu policy is because of the present influx of people that have come into Nasinu. And there’s a lot of stress on the infrastructure. The traffic is terrible. Sewer lines are bursting everywhere. Informal settlements are just coming up. We now have 52 informal settlements.”

Residents and market vendors are also hoping the upcoming national budget will provide relief from rising living costs.

The Nasinu Town Council says targeted government investment is critical to ensuring infrastructure development keeps pace with population growth and supports the long-term needs of residents.