Climate change shrinks Mamanuca coral diversity

Despite these challenges, conservation work continues across the Mamanuca region, with the Mamanuca Environment Society focusing on restoring damaged reef systems. [Photo: FILE]

Coral diversity in the Mamanuca Group of Islands has declined significantly in recent years.

The decline has been attributed to climate change, with rising sea temperatures placing stress on reef ecosystems and limiting coral growth and recovery.

This was highlighted by Castaway Island Environments Department Manager, Kolinio Mataiyaga, who says the island once saw over 10 different coloured coral species, and now it can barely find three to four.

The World Wide Fund for Nature reports that 25 percent of all marine life depends on corals for shelter and food, and with 80 percent of coral reefs already reporting damage, it is a cause for serious concern.

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Warmer ocean conditions linked to climate change are also disrupting coral restoration efforts.

Mataiyaga revealed that between December last year and May this year, the island was unable to carry out its usual coral restoration activities.

“So, everybody who has been part of the coral planting activity ceased the activity until the water temperature changes back into its normal range, which is the cold season now.”

Despite these challenges, conservation work continues across the Mamanuca region, with the Mamanuca Environment Society focusing on restoring damaged reef systems and improving their resilience to climate impacts.

The World Wide Fund for Nature highlights that coral reefs support a large share of marine biodiversity, meaning their degradation has far-reaching effects on ocean life.