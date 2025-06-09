No changes to school term

Term Three will run from September 7 to December 4 as planned. [Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Education has rejected misinformation circulating online.

It says schools will continue normal operations and Term Three will run from September 7 to December 4 as planned.

Permanent Secretary for Education Navin Raj states there are no changes to the academic calendar, national examinations, or classroom learning.

He said syllabus coverage during Term Two was standard practice.

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Term Three will focus on trial examinations, remedial classes, revision, and preparation for the Year 8, 12, and 13 external exams

Raj says all external examinations will go ahead as scheduled. He also reminded students that attendance remains compulsory and classes will continue in person.

He also addressed concerns about the Student Home Life field in the Fiji Education Management Information System.

Raj said it was a standard data field used for student welfare, planning, and resource allocation. He says Heads of Schools must ensure student records are accurate and up to date.

Raj says teachers and school leaders should continue following the Learning and Teaching Plan.

He adds that extracurricular activities should support learning, not take attention away from it.

He also clarified that the administrative circular cited in recent media reports does not affect school operations, attendance requirements, examinations, or the academic calendar.

Raj is urging the public to rely on official Ministry information and avoid spreading misinformation.