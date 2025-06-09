Students get safer route to school

The cost is around $50,000. [Photo: FILE]

A new concrete foot crossing in the interior of Ba has replaced a risky creek crossing used daily by students and teachers of Nasesevia Secondary School.

The crossing benefits more than 110 students and 18 teachers. Nearby communities also use it.

For years, students and staff crossed the creek to reach classrooms, staff quarters and the science laboratory. The crossing often became dangerous during heavy rain.

The project was commissioned by the Minister for Rural and Maritime Development. It is funded under the Community Access Roads, Footpaths and Footbridges Program.

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The cost is around $50,000.

Minister Mosese Bulitavu says no child should risk safety just to attend school.

“This investment is about protecting our children and ensuring they have access to education in a safe and secure environment. It also reflects the Government’s commitment to ensuring rural and interior communities are not left behind in development.”

The new structure now provides safer access to the school. Parents have also been given peace of mind. Students can now reach school safely in all weather conditions.

The crossing is expected to improve attendance, punctuality and access to key school facilities.