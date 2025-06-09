US forces shoot down Iranian attack drones

[Source; Fars news agency]

U.S. forces shot ​down multiple Iranian one-way ‌attack drones heading toward the Strait of Hormuz, ​a source familiar ​with the matter told ⁠Reuters on Friday, in ​the latest military ​flare-up even as Washington and Tehran cite progress in peace ​talks.

The source, who ​spoke on condition of anonymity, ‌said ⁠the drones had posed a threat to commercial traffic.

U.S. forces shot ​down multiple Iranian one-way ‌attack drones heading toward the Strait of Hormuz, ​a source familiar ​with the matter told ⁠Reuters on Friday, in ​the latest military ​flare-up even as Washington and Tehran cite progress in peace ​talks.

The source, who ​spoke on condition of anonymity, ‌said ⁠the drones had posed a threat to commercial traffic.