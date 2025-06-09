ATP roundup: Frances Tiafoe knocks off Flavio Cobolli in Halle

[Source:Reuters]

Frances Tiafoe notched his first top 10 win since 2024 by taking down French Open finalist Flavio Cobolli of Italy ​6-2, 7-6 (4) in the opening round at the ‌Terra Wortmann Open on Monday in Halle, Germany.

Tiafoe, who was stopped in the Round of 16 at Roland Garros, told the ATP website ​he wanted to make it tough on the ​sixth-seeded Cobolli and help him “come down to reality” in ⁠his first match since the French Open final, where ​German Alexander Zverev prevailed in five sets.

Tiafoe hit nine ​aces, won 34 of 42 first-service points (81.0%) and never faced a break point.

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No. 2 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada — who fell to Cobolli ​in the French quarterfinals needed three sets to put ​away Portugal’s Nuno Borges 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. Next, he’ll face Learner Tien, ‌a ⁠6-2, 6-4 winner over German wild card Max Schoenhaus.

Frenchman Terence Atmane and another German wild card, Daniel Altmaier, also advanced.

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No. 8 seed Tommy Paul sailed past lucky loser ​Zachary Svajda ​7-5, 6-3 in ⁠first-round action in London, just one of three matches completed on the day.

Paul won the ​battle between Americans by firing 15 aces, ​winning a ⁠whopping 33 of 38 first-service points (86.8%) and saving all five break points he faced.

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov pulled out a 6-4, ⁠4-6, ​7-6 (3) win over British wild card ​Jack Pinnington Jones, while Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands advanced 6-4, ​7-6 (5) over another British wild card, Harry Wendelken.