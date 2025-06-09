[file photo]

A Haitian woman’s death after her release by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ​in March was a homicide, a Pennsylvania medical examiner ‌said on Friday.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office found that Daphy Michel, 31, died from hypothermia on March 2, three ​days after she was released from federal ​custody.

The examiner’s office described Michel as “a vulnerable adult, ⁠suffering from untreated severe mental health issues and a ​significant language barrier” when she was released from ICE ​custody.

“Based on all available information during the investigation, the pathologist ruled Ms. Michel’s death a homicide,” said James Madalinsky, a ​spokesperson for the examiner’s office.

A homicide finding is not ​a “declaration of criminal guilt,” Madalinsky said.

The Office of the Allegheny County ‌District ⁠Attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Article continues after advertisement

Before Michel’s death, ICE accused her of “terroristic threats and harassment” and later started deportation proceedings.

While denying ICE ​was to blame ​for Michel’s ⁠death, Lauren Bis, acting DHS assistant secretary, said on Friday that Michel was ​released from custody after being issued an ​ankle ⁠monitor.

Friday’s ruling mirrors a similar determination made in April after a nearly blind refugee from Myanmar was found dead in New ⁠York ​after being released from jail ​and into the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol.