Girmit history tracing made easier; National Archives

The name indexes contain details such as the names of indentured labourers, their fathers’ names, the ships they arrived on and their immigration pass numbers. [Photo: FILE]

The National Archives of Fiji is helping descendants of Girmitiyas reconnect with their family history through records dating back more than a century.

Using specially compiled alphabetical name indexes and immigration passes, visitors can trace relatives who arrived in Fiji under the indenture system between 1879 and 1916.

National Archives Officer Vaciseva Levu says the indexes were created to make ancestral research more accessible while protecting original historical documents.

“Because we cannot bring down that general register because the condition is very fragile and it’s an original copy it’s the only copy we have in Fiji.”

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The name indexes contain details such as the names of indentured labourers, their fathers’ names, the ships they arrived on and their immigration pass numbers, allowing researchers to narrow down searches more efficiently.

“From this name index, then we’ll give them an immigration pass and if they need further information, just to narrow down the search, like there are more than 10 names of the same person, the general register will help us, but the general register is only handled by officers.”

The Archives recently assisted a family visiting from Brisbane, Australia, who used the records to trace their ancestors’ journey to Fiji.

“We came to have a holiday, see our families and thought we’d come to the archive and trace back our history of our ancestors. The lineage was the main priority to being here to trace back where our great-grandfathers were from.”

With growing interest in genealogy and cultural identity, the National Archives continues to preserve and safeguard records that connect present generations with Fiji’s Girmit history.