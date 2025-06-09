Pressure on Fiji over trafficking report

[Photo: FILE]

The country is under pressure to improve its standing in the United States Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report.

Concerns have been raised that the country was close to slipping to a lower tier due to gaps in enforcement, resourcing, and victim protection.

Chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence Lenora Qereqeretabua questioned how much time Fiji has left to regain a stronger position in the rankings.

Permanent Secretary for Immigration Aliki Salusalu said Fiji’s next assessment would be based on the national submission made at the end of March.

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“But a lot was being done, especially our laws being amended that have prosecutorial powers in it and infringement notice. So these are some of the mechanisms that the US is looking for.”

Salusalu said authorities must also show real action on the ground in addressing exploitation. He stressed that policy changes alone are not enough.

He confirmed that a $500,000 TIP funding allocation has been provided to support anti-trafficking work.

However, he said the United States has raised concerns about limited funding and a perceived lack of commitment in earlier stages of implementation.

The U.S. TIP Report assesses countries based on their efforts to combat human trafficking. It measures prevention, prosecution, and protection of victims.

Countries on Tier 1 meet minimum standards. Tier 2 countries are making significant efforts but still fall short. The Tier 2 Watch List shows serious concern. Tier 3 countries do not meet standards and may face restrictions.

Fiji has remained in Tier 2 in previous assessments.

However, officials say pressure remains to strengthen enforcement and show measurable results.

The upcoming review will assess legal reforms and enforcement actions on the ground. Fiji’s ranking will depend on progress in these areas.