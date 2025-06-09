Child labour threatens children's future

The 2025 Multidimensional Child Poverty Report reveals that one in four children in Fiji lacks access to necessities. [Photo: FILE]

Thirty-four percent of Fijian children aged five to 11 are engaged in child labour, highlighting the link between poverty, limited access to education, and child exploitation.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Manager for Advocacy and Corporate Communication, Gaylene Kamali, says child labour often results from wider social and economic challenges faced by families.

She adds that the 2025 Multidimensional Child Poverty Report reveals that one in four children in Fiji lacks access to necessities such as education, healthcare, adequate nutrition, and safe housing.

Kamali also says that, according to the Employment and Unemployment Survey 2023–24, thousands of children have left school due to financial hardship or other reasons.

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“When children disengage from education, their risk of entering vulnerable forms of work increases. And when those barriers persist, vulnerability will follow them into adulthood. If we look at this through a life-cycle lens, the connection becomes clear.”

Kamali stresses that breaking the cycle requires investment in quality education, social protection, skills development, and decent employment opportunities for adults.

Acting Minister for Employment, Filimoni Vosarogo, says the government will continue to strengthen policies and provide support programmes for families to ensure children are not forced into child labour.

“Through free education, the bus fare subsidy, the Poverty Benefit Scheme, and other social protection measures, we are working to ensure that no family is forced to choose between putting food on the table and sending their children to school.”

Vosarogo stresses that every child deserves the opportunity to learn, grow, and reach their full potential in a safe and supportive environment, free from exploitation.