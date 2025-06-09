Protesters torch Tesla, smash UN office windows during Geneva anti-G7 march

[Source: Reuters]

Geneva police on Sunday fired teargas at protesters who set fire to a Tesla vehicle and smashed ​windows at a United Nations agency as they vented their anger at ‌a Group of Seven summit about to take place across the border in France.

Some 20,000 people gathered for a march that was initially peaceful, but protesters later targeted what they depicted as symbols ​of capitalism and multilateralism, including the parked Tesla and the UN office.

Demonstrators ​ripped bricks from the ground to throw at police, while children ⁠cried as teargas wafted over downtown Geneva’s sun-baked streets, Reuters witnesses said.

Protests have been ​common at G7 gatherings over the years, with many demonstrators using the summits to ​decry capitalism, globalisation, climate change, and inequality.

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Demonstrators said they came to protest against the G7 as a symbol of concentrated political and economic power. Last week, Tesla owner Elon Musk, who has ​worked as an advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, became the world’s first trillionaire.

“To me, ​it’s a meeting of the rich that shows once again how the rich can become even ‌richer ⁠while the poor are left behind,” said protestor Pippa Saugy.

The June 15–17 G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, on the shore of Lake Geneva, will bring together the leaders of France, Britain, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States, alongside the European Union.

Wars ​in the Middle East and Ukraine ​are set to ⁠dominate the agenda, while leaders will seek to avoid a clash with Trump as he seeks to finalise a framework peace ​deal with Iran.

In Geneva, businesses were boarded up, and hundreds of ​riot police ⁠were deployed in the streets amid prior concerns about violence.

Mattia Piccard bristled at the strong police presence.

“This is an attempt to frighten demonstrators, to frighten people and discourage ⁠them ​from coming out to protest,” Piccard said.

Clélia Colin, another ​demonstrator, said she wanted to raise the issue of gender inequality.

“The values represented by the G7 are completely ​misogynistic, and they contribute to inequality,” said Colin.