Heavy rain, strong winds and flood risk ahead

[Photo: FILE]

An active trough of low pressure west of Fiji is moving eastwards.

It is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal inundation.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says rain is already affecting the country. Conditions are expected to worsen from later today into tomorrow.

Rain will become frequent and heavy. Squally thunderstorms are also expected over most areas. Conditions will ease from the west by midday tomorrow.

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Authorities warn of flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas. Informal settlements, businesses, and Irish crossings may be affected.

Traffic disruptions are likely.

Urban areas with poor drainage may experience surface flooding. Motorists are urged to exercise caution due to reduced visibility and wet roads.

Strong winds will affect all land areas. Speeds may reach 40 to 55 kilometres per hour. Gusts could rise to 65 kilometres per hour. Winds will turn northerly tomorrow.

Seas are expected to be rough to very rough. Marine conditions remain hazardous.

A strong wind warning remains in force across Fiji. A coastal inundation alert is also active.

The alert covers low-lying coastal areas in Yasawa and Mamanuca.

It also includes parts of Viti Levu from Natadola through the Coral Coast to Navua, as well as Kadavu, nearby islands, Moala, and southern Lau.