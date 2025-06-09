Heart attack game says Legge

“It was quite a heart attack game for us.”

That was the verdict from McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women coach Mike Legge after his side produced a stirring second-half comeback to defeat the Western Force 29-24 in Round Two of the Super W competition at Churchill Park in Lautoka yesterday.

Legge admits his side did not consistently stick to their structures throughout the 80 minutes, but he was full of praise for the resilience and determination shown by the players when they found themselves trailing on the scoreboard.

“The girls showed some real resilience, even being behind on the scoreboard. They showed what they can do, and we peeled the lead back and managed to get in front. Then credit to the girls that they defended their hearts out to continue to protect our line.”

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The Drua faced an uphill battle after a difficult first half saw the visitors take a 14-5 lead into the break, with Josivini Naihamu scoring the home side’s only try of the opening stanza.

However, backed by a vocal home crowd, the Drua came out with renewed energy in the second half and slowly worked their way back into the contest.

Their attack found greater rhythm while their defence stood firm under pressure as they overturned the deficit and edged ahead.

For Legge, the result was about more than just the performance; it was a crucial win in an increasingly competitive Super W competition.

The Drua coach believes the gap between teams continues to close, making every match a significant challenge.

Legge reveals discussions with the Force coaching staff reinforced just how even the competition has become.

“It’s not like you had your easy-beat teams now.”

The victory gives the Drua Women valuable momentum heading into round three of the competition and keeps them firmly in the hunt in a competition where every point could prove vital come the end of the season.

Drua Women will host the Brumbies at 4R Govind Stadium in Ba.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC.