Government rejects calls to end joint operations

These operations, the Ministry highlights, are making a real difference in disrupting illicit drug networks. [Photo: FILE]

The government does not support calls to terminate the Joint Police Military Operations.

In a statement, the Ministry of Policing has stated that the scale and sophistication of illicit drug trafficking and cultivation in Fiji require an all-of-nation response.

These it says involves law enforcement agencies, relevant ministries, communities, civil society, faith-based organisations, the vanua, and the private sector.

The Ministry stresses that the joint operations have delivered significant results.

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It says that more than 74,000 marijuana plants have been uprooted in the Northern Division alone, with cultivators arrested and produced in court.

It adds that seizures of methamphetamine and cocaine continue across the Central, Western, and Eastern Divisions.

These operations, the Ministry highlights, are making a real difference in disrupting illicit drug networks.

However, it stresses that operational success can never excuse human rights violations.

It adds that joint operations must continue lawfully, professionally, and with full accountability.