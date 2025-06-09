Police defend merit-based recruitment process

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Police Force defended its recruitment process, rejecting allegations that family connections or favouritism influence hiring decisions.

The issue was raised after Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee member Virendra Lal expressed concerns about transparency.

Acting Deputy Police Commissioner Meli Sateki highlighted that recruitment is based on merit, qualifications, and established procedures, stressing that all applicants are assessed against the same criteria.

But what we would like to see is that those who are joining the organisation, those who go through the selection processes, are those who meet the minimum qualification requirement.

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Sateki adds that selecting the right candidates is critical to ensuring effective service delivery and reducing training costs.

Because to us, our focus is on the performance of the work. If we don’t choose right here, it will certainly be counterproductive when we train them and learn and relearn what they need to know.

The reassurance comes as the Force continues efforts to strengthen public confidence and improve service delivery.