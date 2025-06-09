Tawake proud of Drua Women's resilience under pressure

[Photo: FILE]

McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women’s captain Bitila Tawake believes her side’s ability to stay composed under pressure was the defining factor in their 29-24 Super W victory over the Western Force at Churchill Park in Lautoka over the weekend.

The Drua were made to work hard for the win, with the visitors applying plenty of pressure throughout the contest.

However, the home side refused to panic and instead found a way to respond when it mattered most.

For Tawake, the performance highlighted one of the team’s key values this season.

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“Honestly, resilience. That’s one of our values for this season. Women are very adaptable; we just adjust as we go on, and that’s what we showed on the field today.”

The captain says the team’s ability to adapt during difficult periods of the match reflects the character that has been built within the squad.

After trailing at halftime, the Drua regrouped and produced a much-improved second-half display, scoring four tries to claim their first win of the Super W campaign in front of an enthusiastic home crowd.

Tawake’s comments also underline the growing influence of women’s rugby in Fiji, where players are continuing to prove they can perform under pressure and compete at the highest level.

The victory was not only an important result for the Drua’s season but also another example of the determination and resilience that have become trademarks of the side.

While pleased with the result, Tawake acknowledged the challenge presented by the Western Force and thanked the Australian side for making the trip to Fiji.

With confidence growing within the squad, the Drua Women will now look to build on the momentum from their breakthrough victory as they prepare for next week’s clash against the Brumbies.

They host the Brumbies at 2.05pm at 4R Govind Park in Ba, and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC.