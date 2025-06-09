Vakarisi's death probe nearing completion

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Policing has confirmed that the independent investigation into the death of Jone Vakarisi is nearing completion, while investigations into the death of Sakiasi Radravu remain ongoing.

The Ministry says that these investigations must be allowed to proceed thoroughly, independently, and without prejudice.

It stresses that the Police Force remains firmly committed to human rights, the rule of law, and the principle that no one is above the law.

It adds that the Force does not condone corruption, abuse of power, or misconduct.

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Allegations against police officers are treated seriously and acted upon where there is credible evidence.

At the same time, the Ministry stresses that due process must be respected.

The Ministry also states that no officer can be dismissed arbitrarily without lawful disciplinary procedures and the right to be heard.

The government acknowledges public concerns raised regarding recent incidents involving members of the Force and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

It stresses that where police or military personnel act unlawfully, they will be held accountable in accordance with the law, regardless of rank or position.